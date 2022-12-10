Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
Sangeeta Agarwal MD3 Hospital Plz Ste 315, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-1500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
I have been Doctor Agarwal's patient for over eighteen years. During that that time my experience has been five star plus. Dr A. is an exceptional physician that treats each all clients as an individuals and listens to their issues. Unlike most other practices that rush the patient though their appointments, Doctor Agarwal takes her time to be sure that she has all of the information necessary to make the correct diagnosis. It has been my good fortune to find a doctor who actually cares and goes the extra mile. One such example stands out. When I was going to travel overseas and tore my shoulder, she called upon colleague (orthopedic surgeon) to come to his office, on his day off, to administer a cortisone shot so I could make the trip. Sangeeta Agarwal is truly an exceptional MD and I can't thank her enough for improving my quality of life. I have recommended her to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790756062
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.