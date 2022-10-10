Dr. Sangbaek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Sangbaek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Sangbaek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Sangbaek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group311 Bay Ave Ste 300, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 748-9166
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 798-4777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Montclair Gastroenterolgy Cnslt200 Highland Ave Ste 110, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 748-9166
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sangbaek?
My visit with Dr. Oh was seamless in its' scheduling and coordination of care I received from office personnel. Dr. Oh is very easy to speak to and he understands that I am interested in my own health. So, once the doctor listened carefully, he prescribed a course of treatment to include a colonoscopy. Since I have experienced problems in the past with the removal of a sizeable polyp and periods of constipation which included an episode of bowel impact, the colonoscopy at this point was a good idea. I told the doctor that I really wanted to know what was causing me to have constipation. Since I am a major fan of large doses of fruits & vegetables, a surgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack stated that I was eating too much of these. I drink at least 2 gallons of water daily along with other liquids and eat sufficient (albeit possibly too much) fiber, it is a puzzle that needs to be solved. Hopefully, the Colonoscopy will disclose why I am having problems.
About Dr. Charles Sangbaek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578513131
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangbaek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangbaek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangbaek works at
Dr. Sangbaek has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangbaek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sangbaek speaks Korean.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangbaek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangbaek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangbaek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangbaek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.