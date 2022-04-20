Overview

Dr. Sang Ji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ji works at COR Healthcare Medical Associates in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.