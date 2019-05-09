Dr. Sang-Woo Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang-Woo Pak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sang-Woo Pak, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Pak works at
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pak performed the Ladd Procedure on my 8-month-old granddaughter who was diagnosed with Intestinal Malrotation. His bedside manor, the way he explains everything, answers questions, and interacts with all family members is exceptional. His dedication, professionalism, and passion for what he does is palpable. Could never find a better, more caring pediatric surgeon. Thank you, Dr. Pak, for taking such good care of our precious, little granddaughter.
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Pak can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.