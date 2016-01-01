Dr. Sang Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Sang Lee, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
NBIMC Nuclear Medicine201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sang Lee, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467552257
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nuclear Medicine
