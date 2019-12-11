Overview

Dr. Sang Lee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Lee works at Colorectal Surgery, Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.