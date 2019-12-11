Dr. Sang Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sang Lee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Keck Medical Center of USC1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7418, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I highly recommend Dr Sang Lee and his close staff Debbie and Dianne...Dr Lee always has a thoughtful caring manner...he explained my surgery...even drawing a picture on the chalkboard of how he was going to perform the surgery...I have a Colostomy and with that I get Perastomal Hernias...Dr Lee is very careful and has even called in a Colostomy Nurse Specialist to consult with and explain where the "cuts" should be with regards to the position of my Colostomy...Dr Lee is the best...and so are the staff at Keck USC Medical Center...A+A+A+A+A+
About Dr. Sang Lee, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1386651867
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Weill-Cornell Med College
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp-Harvard University
- New York University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.