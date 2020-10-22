Overview

Dr. Sang Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Kim works at Holy Spirit Cardiology in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.