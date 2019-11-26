Overview

Dr. Sang Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.