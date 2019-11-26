Dr. Sang Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sang Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 467-0150
Mountlake Terrace6603 220th St SW Ste 105, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions (425) 467-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first colonoscopy at WA Gastroenterology in Nov. 2019. The whole process was nerve wracking because of horror story you hear and the prep process could be confusing. However, take your time to make sure you follow the written procedures and ask questions if needed. The 5 stars is for Dr. Kim for his professionalism. He made sure to answer my questions, never rushed me. Afterwards, he came and explained more about the procedure. Overall, I feel confident I’m his expertise.
About Dr. Sang Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1225070170
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.