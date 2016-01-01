Overview

Dr. Sang Kan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chinese University Of Hong Kong Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kan works at Cheung & Kan Medical Group in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.