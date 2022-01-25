Overview

Dr. Sang Huh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Paris Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Huh works at Coleman Cancer Center in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.