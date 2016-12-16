Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buena Park, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul Natl University and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Ahn works at
Locations
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center5832 Beach Blvd Unit 201, Buena Park, CA 90621 Directions (714) 522-0908
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and Dr. Ahn is her oncologist. He is a wonderful doctor with a kind, caring bedside manner. He takes the team to explain treatment options to both of us and is never condescending. His office has great staff from the front office to the nurses. We're both grateful to Dr. Ahn for his ongoing support during a difficult time.
About Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568581759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Seoul Natl University
- Seoul National University
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.