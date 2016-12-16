See All Oncologists in Buena Park, CA
Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (2)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buena Park, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul Natl University and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Ahn works at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buena Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    5832 Beach Blvd Unit 201, Buena Park, CA 90621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 522-0908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stomach Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2016
    My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and Dr. Ahn is her oncologist. He is a wonderful doctor with a kind, caring bedside manner. He takes the team to explain treatment options to both of us and is never condescending. His office has great staff from the front office to the nurses. We're both grateful to Dr. Ahn for his ongoing support during a difficult time.
    Hana K in Los Angeles, CA — Dec 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD
    About Dr. Sang-Hoon Ahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1568581759
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Seoul Natl University
    Undergraduate School
    • Seoul National University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahn works at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buena Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahn’s profile.

    Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

