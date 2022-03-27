Overview

Dr. Sang Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.