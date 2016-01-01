Dr. Sanford Wright Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Wright Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Wright Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2320 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-5121
Providence Physicians Group NSG1717 13th St Ste 401, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 297-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Sanford Wright Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright Jr has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright Jr.
