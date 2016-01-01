Overview

Dr. Sanford Wright Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.