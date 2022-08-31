Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Wolfe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanford Wolfe, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Health Rheumatology at Premier Physician Network - Vandalia600 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Premier Health Rheumatology at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfe?
Great doctor and staff.
About Dr. Sanford Wolfe, DO
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255390233
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Center Health Science
- Wright Patterson Med Center
- Grandview Hospital|Grandview Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.