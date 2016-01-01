Dr. Sanford Taffet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taffet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Taffet, MD
Dr. Sanford Taffet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Private Doctor's Office140 Lockwood Ave Ste 110, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-5222
Agastin Michael MD Pllc175 Memorial Hwy Ste 3-1, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-5222
Montefiore New Rochelle16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215002035
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Taffet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taffet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taffet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taffet has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Indigestion and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taffet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taffet speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taffet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taffet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.