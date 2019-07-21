Overview

Dr. Sanford Sherman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at NORTHWEST NEUROLOGY LTD in Rolling Meadows, IL with other offices in Lake Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.