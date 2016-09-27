Overview

Dr. Sanford Schulhofer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schulhofer works at Champaign Dental Group in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.