Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Rakofsky works at Sanford I Rakofsky MD in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sanford I Rakofsky MD
    401 Coral Way Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 442-9020
    401 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 442-9020

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Oct 13, 2021
    A wonderful, caring doctor. He has helped me coordinate care to others at little cost. Money is not his priority but essentially being there when needed.
    Ophthalmology
    57 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1972561330
    UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rakofsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rakofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rakofsky works at Sanford I Rakofsky MD in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rakofsky’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

