Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Sanford I Rakofsky MD401 Coral Way Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-9020
- 2 401 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-9020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful, caring doctor. He has helped me coordinate care to others at little cost. Money is not his priority but essentially being there when needed.
About Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1972561330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Rakofsky speaks Italian.
