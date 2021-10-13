Overview

Dr. Sanford Rakofsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Rakofsky works at Sanford I Rakofsky MD in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.