Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Phoenix2125 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (480) 903-8928
Glendale5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C5, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 654-0587
Mesa160 W University Dr Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 903-8927
I've seen Dr. Moretsky in the past. He's a very good Dr. He predicted my Ankylosing Spondylitis 10 years before an official diagnosis was made, based on my eye condition and the way I was standing. I tried to go back to him again. I have very bad cataracts. I'd rather go blund than deal with that staff again. They upset me 10 years ago, they did it again recently. I've cancelled this appointment.
About Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Detroit Osteo Hosp|Kreske Eye Extra Circular To Doh Inst Scis
- Detroit Osteopath Hosp
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
