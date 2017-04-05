Overview

Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Moretsky works at Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.