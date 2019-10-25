Dr. Luria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Luria, MD
Dr. Sanford Luria, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 226, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-6430
Champaign Dental Group2050 E 96th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (440) 461-6430
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Have seen Dr Luria a couple times. Yes he is older but I would say that he has forgotten more than some younger doctors know!! He has been great to take the time to diagnose and review my problems. I know he may not be practicing much longer but I will keep him as my urologist for as long as I can (AND I drive 4 hours ... one way... for my appointments with him!! Don’t let the age keep you away. His knowledge of the human body is remarkable.
About Dr. Sanford Luria, MD
- Urology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
