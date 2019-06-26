See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sanford Lubetkin, MD

Cardiology
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Dr. Sanford Lubetkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Lubetkin works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maurice Leibman MD & Assoc
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 700, Houston, TX 77074
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Cardiology Southwest / Sugar Land
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
    AARP
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Boon-Chapman
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    Galaxy Health Network
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Heritage Provider Network
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    MultiPlan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Terrific, thorough, attentive, and very insightful. Communicates conditions, treatment plan, and medications clearly. Most highly recommended!
    Sugarland, TX — Jun 26, 2019
    About Dr. Sanford Lubetkin, MD

    Cardiology
    45 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1316950538
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor Affil Hospital
    Baylor Affil Hosp
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
