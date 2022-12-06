See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cheektowaga, NY
Dr. Sanford Levy, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sanford Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Levy works at Sanford H. Levy, MD in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford H. Levy, MD
    3685 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 867-4114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Asthma
Breast Cancer
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopause
Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pancreatic Cancer
Pneumonia
Prostate Cancer
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Levy was my primary care physician (pcp) for a period of time around 20 years ago. I found him to be compassionate, attentive and highly competent. Due to reasons involving health insurance I had to move to a different physician. Recently certain health concerns have arisen which I felt were not being addressed in a satisfactory way by my current pcp. I arranged a consultation with Dr. Levy and was very pleased to find that the compassion, attention, and competence I experienced with him 20 years ago are still present in abundance. The depth of understanding and knowledge that Dr. Levy shared with me relating to integrative medicine and nutritional approaches to supporting health allowed me to sort through decisions I needed to make regarding my current health status with much greater calm and confidence than I could have managed on my own. I strongly recommend Dr. Levy to anyone seeking a very well informed and caring approach to health maintenance.
    Murray Weinstein — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Sanford Levy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700844826
    Education & Certifications

    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanford Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Sanford H. Levy, MD in Cheektowaga, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

