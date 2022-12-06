Dr. Sanford Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Sanford H. Levy, MD3685 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14215 Directions (716) 867-4114
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levy was my primary care physician (pcp) for a period of time around 20 years ago. I found him to be compassionate, attentive and highly competent. Due to reasons involving health insurance I had to move to a different physician. Recently certain health concerns have arisen which I felt were not being addressed in a satisfactory way by my current pcp. I arranged a consultation with Dr. Levy and was very pleased to find that the compassion, attention, and competence I experienced with him 20 years ago are still present in abundance. The depth of understanding and knowledge that Dr. Levy shared with me relating to integrative medicine and nutritional approaches to supporting health allowed me to sort through decisions I needed to make regarding my current health status with much greater calm and confidence than I could have managed on my own. I strongly recommend Dr. Levy to anyone seeking a very well informed and caring approach to health maintenance.
About Dr. Sanford Levy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700844826
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- University of Rochester
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
