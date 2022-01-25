Dr. Sanford Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Levin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 385-8344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
The amazing Dr. Levin took great care of our threechildren. Our eldest is now 47, 44 & 37. We started seeing Dr. Levin in 1977, when he first made house calls. Sara & I are so very happy he is still practicing medicine. The most doctor your children could be seen by. Bruce & Sara Martin
About Dr. Sanford Levin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528023207
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.