Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fineman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Fineman works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fineman?
Dr. Fineman has done wonders for my chronic migraines over the past 8 years. He really gets to know the patient and is very knowledgeable
About Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720067853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fineman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fineman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fineman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fineman works at
Dr. Fineman has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fineman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fineman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fineman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fineman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fineman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.