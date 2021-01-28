Overview

Dr. Sanford Fineman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Fineman works at Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.