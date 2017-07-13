See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Sanford Emery, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sanford Emery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Emery works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506
  2. 2
    Uha Family Medicine Lab
    1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506
  3. 3
    West Virginia University Department of Otolaryngology
    1 Med Ctr Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Limb Pain
Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Limb Pain

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2017
    In 1999 or 2001 I was referred to Dr Emery.I lived in Maumee Ohio and Traveled to Cleveland where he was practicing and teaching.Without x-rays,MRI'S OR CT scans, he knew what was wrong just by examination, then by CT TO prove his diagnosis.I had a botched Surgery in Toledo Ohio, but the 2 hr. Drive back and forth gave me my life back.His skills and bedside manner s we're above and beyond.That is a hard thing for a RN to say.He is the best. Diane Lilly
    Diane Lilly in St Petersburg, FL was Maumee Ohio — Jul 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanford Emery, MD
    About Dr. Sanford Emery, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811083694
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case West Res U Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanford Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Emery has seen patients for Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.