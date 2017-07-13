Dr. Sanford Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Emery, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Emery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-2779
West Virginia University Department of Otolaryngology1 Med Ctr Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 293-2779
In 1999 or 2001 I was referred to Dr Emery.I lived in Maumee Ohio and Traveled to Cleveland where he was practicing and teaching.Without x-rays,MRI'S OR CT scans, he knew what was wrong just by examination, then by CT TO prove his diagnosis.I had a botched Surgery in Toledo Ohio, but the 2 hr. Drive back and forth gave me my life back.His skills and bedside manner s we're above and beyond.That is a hard thing for a RN to say.He is the best. Diane Lilly
About Dr. Sanford Emery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811083694
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res U Hosps
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Emery works at
