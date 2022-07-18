Dr. Sanford Dolgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Dolgin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Dolgin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Dolgin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suncoast ENT Surgery1818 Short Branch Dr Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (352) 280-2786Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolgin?
Almost 8 years ago i developed a sore spot in my throat along with a metalic kind of taste in my mouth. My GP gave me a prescription for a nasal spray and said to come back in a few weeks. Another Doctor told me something else. The pain had been with me for a few weeks and a few weeks later I went to see Dr Dolgen. I had seen him before for ear issues. Dr Dolgen put a finger down my throat and immediately told me that I had cancer in my tonsil. He ordered an MRI which confirmed it. I chose radiation and chemo theropy rather than surgery and all is well. I have been back for hearing tests and other services and to this day Dr Dolgen is one of my heros.
About Dr. Sanford Dolgin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962494815
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolgin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolgin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolgin works at
Dr. Dolgin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolgin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolgin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolgin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.