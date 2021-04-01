Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanford Cooper, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Nephrology Group111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes!! Dr. Cooper is an amazing doctor. He has an excellent bedside manner as well as being extremely knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Sanford Cooper, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1326013202
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper works at
