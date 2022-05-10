Dr. Sanford Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Archer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanford Archer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
Kentucky Clinic740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 257-5405
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Archer always provides fantastic care, listening carefully to concerns and communicating clearly with his patients. His staff is also always wonderful at their jobs, but today Dianna was especially kind. I'm an anxious person in general, and today was especially rough for me. Dianna at the front desk took the time to soothe my worries while keeping me in the loop in regards to my appointment. She made my experience even better and I am truly grateful!
About Dr. Sanford Archer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps
- Micahel Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
