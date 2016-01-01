Overview

Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Rhee works at Perakis Resis Woods and Assocs in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.