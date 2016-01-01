Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Rhee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven J. Resis MD Sc1701 E Woodfield Rd Ste 1000, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 240-2211
-
2
PRA Crystal Lake Office350 E Congress Pkwy Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 356-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sandy Rhee, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225233893
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rhee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.