Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Western Australia Faculty Of Med and Dent Perth Wa Australia and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology1 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 235-7993
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Milgraum a few years ago to treat dermal melasma on my face. Prior I had seen several dermatologists and was treated with chemical peels and topical creams which did not work. I wasted so much money and became so distraught that I may never be able to get rid of the melasma. I did some extensive research and found his name. He is the only doctor I know who treats melasma successfully using a copper bromide laser. He is very knowledgeable and explained the science behind it. My melasma has improved by 95% and I can now go out without any makeup. THANK YOU!!! He is very professional and personal and he cares about his patients. His assistant Myra is wonderful and always available to answer any questions. He recently performed a laser blepharoplasty on my lower lids. I am so happy with the results. I highly recommend this doctor. He is an artist with lasers.
About Dr. Sandy Milgraum, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1568498376
Education & Certifications
- University Of Western Australia Faculty Of Med and Dent Perth Wa Australia
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
