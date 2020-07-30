Dr. Sandy McGaffigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGaffigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy McGaffigan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Northwest Neurology, PC4460 Austell Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-4716
Wellstar Neurology2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 202, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 952-0255
WellStar Medical Group Cardiovascular Medicine3950 Austell Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-3616
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. McGaffigan for over ten years. She is always patient and listens with care and concern. Doctors like her are hard to find.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164460614
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. McGaffigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGaffigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGaffigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGaffigan has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGaffigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGaffigan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGaffigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGaffigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGaffigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGaffigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.