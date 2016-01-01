Dr. Sandy Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Koh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandy Koh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Koh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sandy S Koh MD Inc3419 Tyler Ave, El Monte, CA 91731 Directions (626) 350-2197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koh?
About Dr. Sandy Koh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
- 1083726905
Education & Certifications
- EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koh works at
Dr. Koh speaks Chinese and Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.