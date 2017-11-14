See All Dermatologists in Fenton, MI
Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO is a Dermatologist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Goldman works at Skin & Vein Center Of Fenton in Fenton, MI with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin & Vein Center Of Fenton
    305 N LEROY ST, Fenton, MI 48430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 629-9200
  2. 2
    YMed spa
    6100 Glades Rd Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 488-2689
  3. 3
    Weston
    17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 349-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?

    Nov 14, 2017
    I was very nervous and he made me feel comfortable.
    Margie in PEMBROKE PINES — Nov 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldman to family and friends

    Dr. Goldman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO.

    About Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902803760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pontiac Genl
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metro Genl
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Phlebology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sandy Goldman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.