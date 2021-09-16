Dr. Sandy Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Gardner, MD
Dr. Sandy Gardner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Queen City Ob-gyn Inc3219 Clifton Ave Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 367-6740
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2471
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 559-9411
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr Sandy Garner for years. She did a hysterectomy on me and I was very satisfied. She is very knowledgable, takes her time with her patients, took all of the time that I needed. If I didn't understand, she took the time to make sure that I understood. etc. I would defently recomend her to everyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
