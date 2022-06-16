Dr. Dorcelus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandy Dorcelus, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandy Dorcelus, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 536-5656
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sandy Dorcelus is very nice and kind as soon as she walked into the room she was friendly and introduced herself and asked me my name and made small talk before we started my pap smear. Her staff was very friendly and they communicated everything they were doing to me. We went over birth control options and Dr.D explained everything. I recommend you to go see her on your own before you let the other reviews discourage you. Also, the clinic was very clean.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780923730
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Dorcelus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorcelus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorcelus works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorcelus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorcelus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorcelus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorcelus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.