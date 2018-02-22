Overview

Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Chuan works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.