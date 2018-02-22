See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Chuan works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 (858) 554-8638
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Chuan?

    Feb 22, 2018
    I can not say enough about Dr. Chuan and her team at the Temecula location. My every question was answered and every concern addressed while I was going through my infertility journey. Dr. Chuan's medical assistant and nurse in Temecula always made me feel like I was their first priority. The entire team took very good care of me while I went through the treatments. I would recommend this team to anyone looking for infertility treatment.
    Murrieta — Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1275724478
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucsd Sch Med
    • Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California, Irvine
