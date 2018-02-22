Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Chuan works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8638Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough about Dr. Chuan and her team at the Temecula location. My every question was answered and every concern addressed while I was going through my infertility journey. Dr. Chuan's medical assistant and nurse in Temecula always made me feel like I was their first priority. The entire team took very good care of me while I went through the treatments. I would recommend this team to anyone looking for infertility treatment.
About Dr. Sandy Chuan, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1275724478
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Sch Med
- Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
