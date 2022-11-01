Dr. Sandy Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandy Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandy Charles, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Women's Heart & Vascular Center - SouthPark6324 Fairview Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2563
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles is knowledgeable and kind. I have a rare disorder and she knew exactly what it was. I could hardly walk up stairs now I feel so much better.
About Dr. Sandy Charles, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578706685
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Charles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
