Dr. Sandy Calle, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandy Calle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Florida State University, College Of Medicine.
Locations
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s been the doctor for both my daughters since day 1. Her tips have always worked for any situation and has genuinely cared for my family. I had cigna and found out she wasn’t in network. So I just switched insurance specifically to stick with her! I trust her and she is a great doctor!
About Dr. Sandy Calle, MD
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pediatrics
- Jackson Memorial Hospital / University of Miami School of Medicine - Miami, FL
- Florida State University, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calle speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Calle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calle.
