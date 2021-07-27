See All Podiatrists in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Sandy Amador, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandy Amador, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Amador works at Sandy Amador DPM in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandy Amador DPM
    6301 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 662-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Amador is excellent. He greets you with a smile & hand shake soon as he sees you. He thoroughly goes over what kind of treatment he will perform. He is gentle & delivers pain free treatments. I went to him twice, once for a heel spur & the once for a severe ingrown toenail. Both times it only took one visit & he fixed the problems 100%. I highly recommend this Dr. to anyone with foot trouble. The staff is also pleasant to deal with. Keep up the good work Dr. Amador !
    Billy Dressler — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sandy Amador, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1235125238
    Education & Certifications

    • Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
    • Manhattan Va Hosp
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • St Peters University
