Dr. Sandrine Crane, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Crane works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville
    1710 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 116, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7614

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sandrine Crane, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandrine Crane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crane works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Crane’s profile.

    Dr. Crane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

