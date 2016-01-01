Dr. Nixon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandria Nixon, NP
Overview
Dr. Sandria Nixon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Nixon works at
Locations
-
1
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nixon?
About Dr. Sandria Nixon, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104817733
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nixon works at
Dr. Nixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.