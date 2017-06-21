Dr. Sandra Zakroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Zakroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Zakroff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Locations
Family Care Health Centers4352 MANCHESTER AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 353-5190
Cape Primary Care1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 339-0483Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Corizon Health8517 W OVERLAND RD, Boise, ID 83709 Directions (208) 322-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the brightest doctor I have ever met. A brilliant woman who is very caring toward her patients. I travel far to see her.
About Dr. Sandra Zakroff, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821072976
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Murray State Universty
