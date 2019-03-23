See All Dermatologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
23 years of experience
Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Yeh works at Veronica Rivera in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Athlete's Foot and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Veronica Rivera
    Veronica Rivera
    706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 246-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2019
    Dr. Yeh is a wonderful highly skilled practitioner with exceptional bedside manner. I had been seen by three other Dermatologists prior and received a "Hello" and a tube of cream, basically zero help. My experience with Dr. Yeh is very positive, she's very hands on, caring and diligent in using her expertise to try a variety of treatments, as she continues to help me. I wish all of my medical professionals were like Dr. Yeh.
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yeh to family and friends

    Dr. Yeh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yeh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    1366477606
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Dry Skin, Athlete's Foot and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

