Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
Veronica Rivera706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 246-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeh is a wonderful highly skilled practitioner with exceptional bedside manner. I had been seen by three other Dermatologists prior and received a “Hello” and a tube of cream, basically zero help. My experience with Dr. Yeh is very positive, she’s very hands on, caring and diligent in using her expertise to try a variety of treatments, as she continues to help me. I wish all of my medical professionals were like Dr. Yeh.
About Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1366477606
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Dry Skin, Athlete's Foot and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.