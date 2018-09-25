Dr. Sandra Werbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Werbel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Werbel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Werbel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Accent Physician Specialists4340 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 372-9414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Accent Physician Specialists4343 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 372-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werbel?
Friendly. Welcoming. Caring. Conscientious.
About Dr. Sandra Werbel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801976360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werbel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werbel works at
Dr. Werbel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Werbel speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Werbel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.