Dr. Sandra Weber, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Weber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Weber works at Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center
    877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-9031
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AnMed Health Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 11, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Weber for over 10 years and would highly recommend. She's thorough and takes excellent notes. She is very matter-of-fact and I appreciate that she doesn't sugar coat things, but rather give you the facts in a way you can understand.
    — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Sandra Weber, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821039041
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber works at Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Weber’s profile.

    Dr. Weber has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

