Dr. Sandra Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Weber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-9031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
I've been seeing Dr. Weber for over 10 years and would highly recommend. She's thorough and takes excellent notes. She is very matter-of-fact and I appreciate that she doesn't sugar coat things, but rather give you the facts in a way you can understand.
About Dr. Sandra Weber, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821039041
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weber speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.