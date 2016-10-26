Dr. Sandra Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Vega, MD
Dr. Sandra Vega, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Southwest Medical Assoc-montecito7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 877-5306
Macneal Internal Medicine Residency3722 Harlem Ave Ste LL34, Riverside, IL 60546 Directions (708) 783-6566
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Queries Dr. Sandra Vega, El dinero nunca podra pagar su gran trabajo. Desde mi sirujia me he siento que he vuelto a nacer. Siempre estara en mis oraciones para que con la gracia de Dios y su sabiduria siga ayudando a sus pacientes. Que Dios la bendiga! Ms. Salto
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760454979
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
