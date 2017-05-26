Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treybig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Treybig works at
Locations
Capital Pediatrics Group1100 W 39th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 454-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our 6-year old daughter has seen Dr. Treybig since she was born. She's very knowledgeable and caring. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Sandra Treybig, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336254507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
