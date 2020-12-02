Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Dekalb Community Service Board445 Winn Way Fl 2, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 508-7700
Beacon Health Care Services475 Boulevard Ne, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (770) 383-1228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas was amazing!!! She helped me when I was at my lowest point. She also was able to correctly diagnose me and get me on the best treatment plan for my situation. Today I'm living my best quality of life because of her expertise and care!
About Dr. Sandra Thomas, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1376750752
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.