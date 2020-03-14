Overview

Dr. Sandra Taylor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Medford, OR with other offices in Grants Pass, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.