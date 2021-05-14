Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taccad-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Taccad-Reyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thyroid Health of ImageCare711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 113, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 382-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taccad-Reyes?
I was referred to Dr. Taccad Reyes by my PCP due to an abnormal thyroid nodule. When I saw all of the negative reviews online, I was super hesitant to see her, but figured I'd at least go to my first appointment to make my own opinion. I absolutely adore her! She's very kind and thorough. She had plenty of time to answer questions, and was one of the more pleasant physicians I've met in this area. I've seen her for 3 appointments now, and have another scheduled in a few months. I would take the negative reviews with a grain of salt. I believe her daughter does work with her doing reception work and occasionally as a nurse. She seemed quiet and shy, which I understand can come off as rude but I didn't get that vibe.
About Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1588679294
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- University of the Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taccad-Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taccad-Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taccad-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taccad-Reyes works at
Dr. Taccad-Reyes has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taccad-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taccad-Reyes speaks Tagalog.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Taccad-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taccad-Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taccad-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taccad-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.