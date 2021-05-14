See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Latham, NY
Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Taccad-Reyes works at Thyroid Health of ImageCare, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Thyroid Health of ImageCare
    Thyroid Health of ImageCare
711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 113, Latham, NY 12110
(518) 382-8350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 14, 2021
    May 14, 2021
I was referred to Dr. Taccad Reyes by my PCP due to an abnormal thyroid nodule. When I saw all of the negative reviews online, I was super hesitant to see her, but figured I'd at least go to my first appointment to make my own opinion. I absolutely adore her! She's very kind and thorough. She had plenty of time to answer questions, and was one of the more pleasant physicians I've met in this area. I've seen her for 3 appointments now, and have another scheduled in a few months. I would take the negative reviews with a grain of salt. I believe her daughter does work with her doing reception work and occasionally as a nurse. She seemed quiet and shy, which I understand can come off as rude but I didn't get that vibe.
Megan H
    Megan H — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1588679294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Undergraduate School
    • University of the Philippines
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Taccad-Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taccad-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taccad-Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taccad-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taccad-Reyes works at Thyroid Health of ImageCare, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Taccad-Reyes’s profile.

    Dr. Taccad-Reyes has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taccad-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Taccad-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taccad-Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taccad-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taccad-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

